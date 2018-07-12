Breaking: Thurles mourns the passing of Fr Sean Kealy

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday followed by burial in Dublin.

Thurles is mourning the passing of Fr Sean Kealy C.S.Sp (Kimmage Manor, late of Thurles, Co Tipperary).

A missionary in Kenya for many years, Fr Sean was a member of staff of Duquesne University, Pittsburg.

A past President of Blackrock College and author of several books on the scriptures, Fr Sean died peacefully on Wednesday in the loving care of his family and Marian House community. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Kealy, Fr Seans passing is deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Mary, brother Donal, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews from the Purcell, Kealy and Dunne families and his Spiritan confreres.

Reposing in Kimmage Manor Mission House from 3pm on Friday 13th July with prayers at 4pm. Prayers in the Mission House on Saturday 14th July at 09.30 am followed by removal to Kimmage Manor Church for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards at Shanganagh Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.