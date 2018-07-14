Breaking: Cloughjordan's MacDonagh Museum awarded interim museum status

Cloughjordan's Thomas MacDonagh Museum has been awarded Interim Accreditation under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI).

Established by the Heritage Council in 2006 to benchmark and promote professional standards in the care of collections, the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI) has attracted involvement across the cultural spectrum, from national institutions to small, volunteer-led organisations.

Representative of the new dynamism and activity of the museum sector in 2018, Thomas MacDonagh Museum is one of 64 museums and galleries to benefit from participation in the MSPI to date.

While recognising the achievement of standards through accreditation, the MSPI is also about supporting the museum community as a whole.

Its participants engage in a range of processes, which help to secure Ireland’s collections for future generations and to engage its visitors with what those collections have to offer.

Representatives from Thomas MacDonagh Museum joined museum workers – professional and voluntary – from across Ireland at the MSPI awards ceremony in Kilkenny Castle.

It was one of nine Irish museums recognised for excellence and professionalism.

Eight of these were awarded the top standard of Full Accreditation, which generally takes five years to achieve.

The rigorous assessment process requires museums to meet each of 34 internationally recognised MSPI standards ensuring the highest standards in visitor services, collections care and governance.

Its MSPI assessors said the Thomas MacDonagh Museum was a "warm, welcoming community museum and a cultural hub for the local community".

They also commented favourably on the level of professionalism shown by the museum’s dedicated voluntary staff and were impressed by the interesting artifacts and stories about Thomas MacDonagh, patriot, poet and executed leader in the 1916 Easter Rising.