Tipperary court: Nenagh woman abused mother and daughter on the street

A Nenagh woman abused a mother and daughter on the streets of the town, Nenagh Court was told.

Janet Donnellan of 44 Ard Cruidin, pleaded to two counts of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Pearse Street and Kenyon Street on March 7, 2017.

The court heard that the first victim was pushing a buggy on Pearse Street when Ms Donnellan passed and started calling her deregatory names. Thirty minutes later the woman's mother was with her grandchildren on Kenyon Street when Ms Donnellan became aggressive towards her and called her names.

Solicitor Ted McCarthy for Ms Donnellan, said there was “bad blood” between the injured parties and his client.

“They are not friends and never will be friends,” he said. “It appears they just spark off each other.”

Mr McCarthy told the court the name calling had been a “two-way street” but his client made no complaint

He said Ms Donnellan regretted losing her cool and apologised.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said her concern was that there had been children present. She fined Ms Donnellan €150 for the incident in Kenyon Street and took the Pearse Street matter into consideration.