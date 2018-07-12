Tipperary Deaths - Thursday 12th July 2018

The late Joan O'Connor

The death has occurred of Joan O'Connor (nee Power), St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, July 10th 2018. Joan, wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family: sons PJ, Bernard & Anthony, daughters Marian and Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary today, Thursday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.





The late Margaret (Peg) Brennan (née McCormack)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Brennan (née McCormack), Mcdonagh Avenue, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Late of Brownstown Cloughjordan. Margaret (Peg) unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and her cherished family Michael, Annie, Willie, Tom, Peggie, Bernie, Eileen and Mary. Brothers Thos, Mal and Tommy, sisters Eileen and Maureen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to Ss. Michael's & John's Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for her Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The Late Nonie (Nora) Greene (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Nonie (Nora) Greene (nee Ryan), Moneygall and late of Barnagrotty, Birr, Co. Offaly, July 11th 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of Birr Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband Jack, brother Christy and sister Sr. Mary. Beloved mother of Joan and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Seamus and Tony grandchildren Claire, Carole, Ciara and Roisin, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 6pm, Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall on Friday at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.





The late Josephine Josie Maher (née McCabe)

The death has occurred of Josephine Josie Maher (née McCabe), Cluain Ard, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of Cullohill, Knock, Roscrea. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Gerry. Deeply regretted by her sons Donal and Ger, brother Pat, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Arron and Nicky, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Firday morning arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.