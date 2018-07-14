Nenagh's primary school pupils learn about how to keep safe

Over 110 primary school children from St Mary’s Convent, Carrig National School, Ballycommon; Nenagh CBS and Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan, Nenagh, attended a Health and Safety Authority Keep Safe event at the Scouts Hall, Ashe Street, Nenagh.

A range of State agencies and organisations came together to deliver the programme which is directed at fifth and sixth class pupils in the schools.

Its aim was to promote safety and community awareness through involving the children in a series of interactive scenarios with a strong safety theme.

Speaking about the event David Boland, inspector with the Health and Safety Authority said: “The Keep Safe initiative is specially designed for school children and aims to be an enjoyable and interactive way for them to learn about issues like water safety, electricity, road safety and more.”

He said that this kind of multi-agency approach where resources and knowledge were used together for the benefit of the community was to be welcomed and encouraged.

The aims of the one-day Keep Safe event are to help children to:

n become aware of personal and home safety,

n learn how to react to dangerous situations,

n foster good citizenship,

n learn how to recognise hazards and manage risks,

n learn how to stay safe within the context of, for example, road safety, water safety, fire safety and site safety.

The agencies and organisations which were represented on the day included the Health and Safety Authority, ESB, Bus Éireann, Irish Water Safety, Teagasc, An Garda Síochána, Tipperary Fire Services, Tipperary Civil Defence, RNLI and Road Safety Division Tipperary County Council.