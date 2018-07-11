‘Extension of Duration’ permission granted to major Boherlahan housing project near Cashel

An extension of permission for a major housing development near Boherlahan, in west Tipperary, has been granted, subject to conditions.

Applicant developer Boherlahan Partnership sought an “Extention of Duration” with Tipperary Co. Council on April 30th last for planning permission for 51 dwellings, consisting of 20 detached, 28 semi-detached and three duplex apartments, all at Ardmayle East, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The project also entails a creche development with a separate site entrance, main service road, and main site entrance to include all associated site development works.

The decision to grant conditional permission was made on June 21st.