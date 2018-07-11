HIQA finds 'high standard of care' in Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

A Thurles nursing home has been given the all clear by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in a newly published report.

HIQA carried out a 2-day unannounced inspection of Ardeen Nursing Home, on the Abbey Road, Thurles, on April 12th and 13th last.

The report was published on July 4th and shows that Ardeen is compliant with standards in all six areas under inspection. All nursing homes across the State are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with standards.

Ballincaorigh Limited is the registered care provider for Ardeen Nursing Home.

“This inspection report sets out the findings of a thematic inspection which focused on six specific outcomes relevant to dementia care,” states the report. “The purpose of the inspection was to focus on the care and quality of life for residents with dementia living in the centre.

“The provider had submitted a completed self assessment on dementia care, along with relevant policies and procedures, prior to the inspection.

“The inspector met and spoke with residents, relatives, staff and management including the person in charge. Of the 40 residents who were residing in the centre on the days of the inspection, approximately 19 were cognitively impaired or had a confirmed diagnosis of a dementia related condition.”

In relation to residents' healthcare and nursing needs the inspection findings were “positive with a high standard of care in evidence where assessed.

