Summer fun with bouncy castles, slides, and treats to suit every taste in Kennedy Park Funday, Roscrea

On Sunday the 8th of July we were blessed with fabulous weather for our annual Kennedy Park family funday.

We had a bouncy castle from 'Bounce About Roscrea' and a waterslide which children and adults alike totally enjoyed.

The RSPCA held a Dog Show which was a huge success and everyone, including the dogs went home happy. The tea tent was a hive of activity, with cakes, buns, tarts, juices, and loads more.

Most fun was provided by Simon Simmons and his new sidekick Ray McMahon.

The children had great fun dancing, sliding and being with family and friends. There was a hot food stall and stalls selling different kinds of wares, from bedding to games and toys. Our Fun Day is always a great success and this year was no exception. We would like to thank a few people, especially Tom Nash, who never lets us down.

Also, Kerry Anne Nolan, Ray McMahon, John Slattery, Corville School, Rita Cleary, David and Freda Mitchell, and Regina Simmons. We finished off our day with chips on nuggets and sausages with thank you to Vozza's. The seniors took on the adults in a game of soccer. The adults played well but the boys and girls rang rings around them. Next year's funday is July 7th, 2019. Thank you to everyone who supported us on the day.