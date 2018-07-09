Motorists advised to avoid Glengoole to Littleton road due to fire in bog

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Glengoole to Littleton road, due to a fire in the bog nearby.

Some five units of the Thurles and Cashel Fire Brigade were reported to be at the scene and Gardaí from Thurles Garda Station are also attending.

Local Cllr Imelda Goldsboro has posted a warning on social media. Grange Walks posted: "The large fire in Glengoole direction- viewed here from the summit of Grange Walks are a reminder to us of the care needed to be taken with flame in this dry weather." (See picture above).

It's understood the road remains open but a Garda spokesperson advised drivers to avoid the area. The fire has been ablaze since at least last night, the spokesperson said.

More on this story later.