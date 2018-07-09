Tipperary deaths, Monday 9th July

The late Phyllis Costelloe

The death has occurred of Phyllis Costelloe (née Dooley), Kilburry, Cloneen, Clonmel, on July 7th, 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Phylis, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons John and Michael, daughters; Valerie and Helen, sisters Maura and Brigie, grandchildren; Darren, Niamh, Ciara, Eimear, Rachel and Tom, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law Kevin and Richie, daughter-in-law Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Tuesday July 10th from 5pm. with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 11th at 11am in The Church of The Nativity, Cloneen, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association Ireland. House private on Wednesday morning please.



The late Noel Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Noel Fitzgerald, The Thatch, Cloneen, Clonmel on July 8th, 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Noel, deeply regretted by his loving wife Trish, daughter Niamh, sons Mark and James, brothers, sisters, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, extended family, and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing in The Thatch, Cloneen on Wednesday July 11th from 4pm to 8pm followed by prayers. Removal on Thursday the 12th of July to the Church of The Nativity, Cloneen, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday please.

The late James Pierce (Jamey) Marron

The death has occurred of James Pierce (Jamey) Marron, Rathdermot, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, on July 7th 2018. James Pierce (Jamey), sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Noreen (Morrissey) and her partner Liam, sons Joshua and Merle, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his uncle John Morrissey’s home, Rathdermot, Bansha, this Monday evening, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The late Adelaide Martin

The death has occurred of Adelaide Martin (née Hackett), Donaghpatrick, Navan, Co. Meath. Formerly Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Surrounded by her loving family. Adelaide will be very sadly missed by her husband Kevin, daughters Caroline & Fiona, grandchildren Alice & Kay, sons in law Jim & Paul, brother Tom Hackett (Tipperary), sisters Kathleen Duggan (Kilkenny), Mairead Frisby (Kilkenny) & Annette Goulding (Trim), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm-9pm. ( Eircode C15 E372). Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15am to arrive to St Catherine's Church, Oristown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

House Private Tuesday Morning Please-