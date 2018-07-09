Gardai appeal for witnesses in fatal Tipperary crash

Gardaí investigating a fatal traffic collision at Portroe, Co. Tipperary on the 8th July 2018 are appealing for witnesses to contact them. A car was discovered at 9.45am crashed into a large tree on the road side.

The driver and only occupant, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Stationon 067 – 50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.