Breaking: Man is killed in Tipperary car crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision at Portroe, Co. Tipperary which occurred today, the 8th July 2018. A car was discovered at 9.45am crashed into a large tree on a road side.

The driver and only occupant, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Further details as they come to hand.

