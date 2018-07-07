Breaking: Thurles Musical Society secure the rights to stage Michael Collins show

There is tremendous excitement in musical theatre circles in and around Thurles following the announcement last night that Thurles Musical Society has secured the rights to the fantastic, and much anticipated, Michael Collins, a Musical Drama show which was written by the late Bryan Flynn of Waterford.

The announcement was made by Chairman Frank Tuohy at a celebratory evening to mark the Society's success with their 2018 show Ragtime which was named third best overall show in the country at the recent AIMS awards.

And, there were whoops of joy at Larry Fogarty's bar when the announcement was made - the Director for the show will be Oliver Hurley from Kerry, who last Directed for TMS for their production of Me and My Girl. Oliver, an award winning Director told members, in an email, that he is "super excited" to be returning to Thurles to direct such an iconic show. The Musical Director will be Mary Rose McNally and she too is really excited about getting her teeth into the magnificent musical score.

The story of Michael Collins, pictured above, has been arranged for musical theatre and will be featured by Thurles Musical Society in March 2019.

Auditions for the show will take place in November with the rehearsals kicking off after the Christmas break.