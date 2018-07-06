Tipperary pharmacist is among those honoured

Saint John of God Hospital, one of Ireland’s leading providers of mental health services, was presented with three prestigious accolades at the Hospital Professional Awards. The national ceremony took place in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The hospital received awards from three different categories, against finalists from other large hospitals in Ireland. The Pharmacy department was awarded ‘Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year’, while Sheenagh McCarthy was awarded ‘Hospital Pharmacy Technician of the Year’. The Hospital also won the award for ‘Excellence in Psychiatry Initiatives’ which recognised collaboration and initiatives between Pharmacy, Medical and Nursing Departments, and the Mental Health First Aid Training and research programme.

The Hospital Pharmacy Team of the year award marks a huge success for the small team of five pharmacists and two pharmacy technicians, as they continue their efforts to progress the role of the specialist mental health Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician in supporting the patient journey. The ‘Excellence in Psychiatry Initiatives Award’ is awarded to healthcare teams dedicated to improving and innovating psychiatric services in Ireland and key team members Donal Scanlon and Dr. Stephen Mc Williams attended the ceremony to accept the award on the night.

Audrey Purcell, a native of Thurles, Acting Head of Pharmacy at Saint John of God Hospital said “The team and I are thrilled with our success at the awards night. It is a great honour to have our work recognised on a national level, amongst esteemed colleagues.”

In addition to the success at the Hospital Professional awards, the Pharmacy team at Saint John of God Hospital has also received great recognition for their work this year. Audrey Purcell, the Acting Head of the Pharmacy department, was awarded second prize in a poster competition at the inaugural Conference on Professionalism 2018 in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Following on from Audrey’s success, Pharmacy Technician Sheenagh McCarthy won the prestigious first prize for her clinical audit work at the National Association of Hospital Pharmacy Technician Conference 2018.

Pictured are the HPN Team - Left to right: Lynsey Mc Carthy (Pharmacy Technician); Sheenagh Mc Carthy (Pharmacy Technician; Winner of Hospital Pharmacy Technician of the year award); Amanda Benham (Pharmacy Technician); Ita Fitzgerald (Pharmacist); Audrey Purcell (Chief 2 Pharmacist, Acting Head of Pharmacy); Dolores Keating ( Head of Pharmacy); Julie Hunter-Shaw (Pharmacy Technician)