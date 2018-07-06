Lowry confirms Clár funding for Tipperary projects

Independent TD, Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the securing of almost €125,000 for Tipperary Projects under the latest funding measures announced under the CLÁR scheme.

Deputy Lowry said that “CLÁR is a very important programme for communities in remote parts of rural Tipperary. The Funding which is being provided under Measure 2 is for Outdoor Play Facilities Enhancement Scheme/support and for the development of Multi Use Games Areas.”

Deputy Lowry concluded; “this latest round of funding will support local communities as they look to ensure their children are safe and have recreational amenities available in their own communities.

*Construction of new Community Playground in Gortnahoe - €50,000.

*Refurbishment of Drangan & Cloneen Community Playground - €25,200.

*Refurbishment of Multi-Use Games Area & Construction of New Community Play Area in Cloughjordan No. 1 National School - €49,500.

Total Funding €124,700.