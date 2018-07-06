Age Friendly Roscrea brings you the 'People's Court'

The Rosie Greys will continue to meet every Wednesday over the summer months as will the ‘People’s Court’ the Thursday club. Please drop into the cool courtroom for a cup of tea and a chat.

The book club met for its inaugural meeting last week, first book chatted about was- ‘A man called called Ove’ by Fredrik Backman and well worth a read. The date and book title for July have been selected, for further information ring Age Friendly Roscrea on 0505 22550. Roscrea Library has been very supportive, helping us set up and sourcing copies of the selected books to borrow.

Last Wednesday, ‘Woodies Woodcarving Group’ presented a beautiful bog oak wood carving of birds -herons to Age Friendly Roscrea. The Woodies tutor, wood sculptor, Paradzai Havatitye described how the group working as a team had created this fabulous piece of art. Deborah Ryan, Tipperary Education and Training Board, congratulated and thanked the group.

A six-week training programme for family carers of people with dementia will start during the last week of August. This National ASI programme will consist of a 2 hour session weekly and will be hosted in the courthouse. Further information from 0505 22550. Please share this information with people you think may be interested. This training is part of the 6 week Roscrea Dementia Action Programme, further information to follow.