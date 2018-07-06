Be a Summer Star with Tipperary Library Service

Summer Stars is an exciting reading-based programme which is available free of charge to all children across the country.

You can join the reading adventure at any library in Co. Tipperary or at our Summer Book Bus.

The Summer Stars Reading Adventure will run during July and August in public libraries all over Ireland.

Children are invited to register for the adventure and enjoy reading many books as part of the adventure during this time. All participants will be given a Summer Stars Reading Card to record and track their own progress. There’ll be rewards and incentives along the way and a grand finale event at the end for all participants, where they will be presented with their very own personalised Summer Stars certificate.

Check out the Summer Stars website at www.summerstars.ie which has lots of online games and activities, as well as a range of animated eBooks. You will find a children’s books discussion board and interviews with well-known people about their favourite books. There are also helpful tips for reading and recommended titles by age group for children to read. The books can then be borrowed from your local library – and it’s all free!

You’ll find plenty of reading inspiration in your library too, where there will be lots of new books to borrow! And download the BorrowBox app for a wide choice of children’s eBooks and eAudiobooks. We’ll have events for children running in some libraries this summer. Keep an eye on www.tipperarylibraries.ie for the most up-to-date information on your library.

Join the Summer Stars reading adventure at any of the twelve public libraries in Co. Tipperary, or on our Summer Book Bus stops at Clogheen, Mullinahone, Newport, and 27 Comeragh View in Carrick-on-Suir and Elm Park in Clonmel.