Hanafin calls for survey on heritage sites in the District

Tipperary County Councillor Seamus Hanafin has called for a survey to be conducted on all heritage sites in the Templemore Thurles Municipal District to ascertain their condition.

Speaking at the June meeting of the local authority, the Fianna Fail councillor offered the view that many of the sites are in need of attention and said that early intervention could result in saving on major works at a later date.

“There are a huge number of heritage buildings in the district and they have enormous value to the area. These buildings need to be looked at and examined because in many cases, a small sum of money could make a huge difference to preserving them and making them safe, in some cases,” Cllr Hanafin said.

In mentioning the old Church in Ballycahill graveyard which is over 1,000 years old, Cllr Hanafin said that a survey of the sites should be carried out so that an inventory of their conditions can be established.

Chairman of the Municipal District, Cllr Sean Ryan agreed wholeheartedly with Cllr Hanafin and said that a similar restoration issue with a Church in Littleton graveyard which required the local community to come up with the costs of providing a conservation architect. “If the council had a conservation architect on staff it would have been a major boost,” Cllr Ryan said.

Director of Services with responsibility for Planning, Mr Brian Beck said that the County Council does retain the services of a conservation architect. He added that there are approximately 3,000 sites on the record of protected structures for the county and plans are in train to undertake a study on those sites, commencing with the north of the county and working through to the remainder of Tipperary in time.