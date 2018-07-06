Preparations are well underway for the Cut Loose Country Music Festival in Holycross

Thousands of people are set to descend on Holycross next week as the eighth Cut Loose Country Music Festival takes place in the Holycross Ballycahill GAA Grounds.

Final preparations are in place for a sensational event with artists including Nathan Carter, Michael English, Louise Morrissey, Jimmy Buckley, Cliona Hagan, Derek Ryan and The Conquerors taking to the stage for what is known as ‘the’ Summer festival of the year.

John Farry, Manager of Nathan Carter who is headlining the event said, “The Cut Loose Festival is a staple date in our gig diary. It’s one we look forward to every year and continue to be impressed by the set up, organisation and attendance. Nathan and his band are very excited about their trip to Thurles once again this year.”

Tom Dwyer, Chairman of Holycross Ballycahill GAA club told The Tipperary Star this week: "The Cut Loose festival is the biggest country festival in Ireland and we are working hard to ensure we meet the high expectations of our country music fans once again this year. Our prime focus is to deliver a superb lineup and this year we have once again succeeded in this task, boasting Ireland's finest performers on the day.

Ensuring a fun filled family day out is also of utmost importance. Children under 12 attend free once accompanied by an adult, which, in addition to free parking, represents excellent value for money.

Chief organiser, Deputy Michael Lowry said, “ Because this is our first year having to have a licence, much greater detail is going into planning and we are determined to bring the same levels of enjoyment and high standards for everyone attending the festival.”

Throughout the parish of Holycross Ballycahill, preparations are well underway behind the scenes, with scores of volunteers readying themselves for the event which requires upwards of 150 volunteers to carry it off. From parking attendants to caterers, the ticket sellers, stewards, shop attendants, those who construct the dancefloor, erect signage, install the additional toilet facilities and look after the bar, the list of jobs to be done goes on and on, and so too does the willingness on the part of the club members.

“An event of this kind simply could not be staged without the huge voluntary effort which is put in on the part of our club members. We have people who work all year round to improve facilities at our grounds and in the lead up to the festival, the place will be a hive of activity with the many different jobs being ticked off the checklist,” Tom Dwyer said.

By 11:00pm the pitch will be cleared, the stage gone and the clean-up operation almost complete as the scores of helpers dig in and return the grounds to their original condition, ready again for the playing of games.

Gates open for the festival at 12 noon with music starting from 1pm to 7pm. There is ample free parking, a large dancefloor, and food and beverage facilities available on-site. Tickets are priced at €20 plus booking fee can be bought on tickets.ie and are available at various locations including Super Valu and Centra nationwide.