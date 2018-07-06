Tipperary's 'The 2 Johnnies' storm itunes chart with new hit single

Tipperary's The 2 Johnnies have released their latest anthem which has already been billed as the most 'Irish summer song of all time.'

Released last Tuesday, the song quickly shot up the itunes chart, remaining firmly in number two position behind UK singer songwriter George Ezra.

Their latest single 'Summer Tune' name checks trips to Tramore, farmer tans and the holy grail - the weeks of freedom following the Leaving Cert.

Don't forget the obligatory 'grand stretch in the evening' salute, Wexford strawberries, a trip to Electric Picnic as well as a reference to Italia 90 and it seems the boys have cracked the code to the ultimate summer anthem.

Their latest offering has already gone down a storm with fans online and is primed to take the title of 'song of the summer' having clocked up over 100,000 views on Facebook and counting.

The duo have also recently announced a date in the Sugar Club Dublin for the first live show in their podcast series on Thursday 27 September.

Summer Tune is available to download now from itunes.