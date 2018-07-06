Tipperary deaths, Friday 6th July

The late Baby Rosalitta Delaney

The death has occurred of Baby Rosalitta Delaney, Kylecourt, Blind Street, Tipperary Town, July 5th 2018. Pre-deceased by her grandfather Jim. Sadly missed by her loving parents Martin and Angela, sister Priscilla, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Mass of the Angels will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary tomorrow, Saturday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John (Johnny) Bourke

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Bourke, Grange Park, Douglas and formerly of Tipperary, on July 5, 2018, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Brookfield Care Centre, Leamlara. Beloved son of the late Ned and Alice and much loved brother of Kitty (Waugh) and May (McCarthy). Sadly missed by his loving sisters, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Turners Cross. Removal on Friday (6th) at 7.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Douglas. Requiem Mass on Saturday (7th) at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Killingley Cemetery.

The late Geraldine Cash

The death has occurred of Geraldine Cash (nee Flynn), Golden, Co. Tipperary, July 5th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her family. Beloved sister of the recently deceased Pat, John and Paul. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, daughter Joan Ormond, son John, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Sinéad, grandchildren Neil, Riain, Derry, Meg and Éana, brothers Michael and Frank, sisters Roseanne O’Flaherty, Mary Shanahan and Finola Grogan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

The late John Coffey

The death has occurred of John Coffey, Cluain Cairbre and Croughateskin, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. He will be sadly missed by his brother Patie, sister May (Connolly), nephews Edmond and John, niece Mary, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 6.30pm, with removal at 8.30pm to St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Bennettschurch Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Patsy) Dalton

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Dalton, 14 Kennedy Terrace, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Stroke Unit. House private on Saturday morning.

The late Ann Heffernan

The death has occurred of Ann Heffernan (nee Carrigan), Loughkent, New Inn, Cashel and formerly of Neddins, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. July 4th 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Hubert. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Riona and Laura, son James, sons-in-law David and Niall, grandsons Donncha, Darragh, Ken and David, brother John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Friday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to The Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late William (Willie) Kiely

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Kiely, O’Brien Street, Tipperary and formerly of Longhorsley UK, Galway, Tralee & Kilrush. June 23rd, 2018. Unexpectedly. Beloved son of Mary and the late William J Kiely. Deeply regretted by his mother, twin brother Patrick, sisters Anne-Marie, Bernadette, Sabina & Ruth, brothers Michael, Andrew, Paul & Adam, uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home O’Brien St., Tipperary on Sunday, 8th July, from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday, 9th July, to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary for 10.30am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity Nagle Centre, Canopy Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Frank O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Frank O'Sullivan, Shankill, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, (ex Garda Siochana) 5 July 2018, peacefully with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his much loved wife Geraldine (Ger) and brother Tadhg. Devoted and loving father to Kevin, Brian, Niall, Angela and Declan. Frank will be sadly missed by his sons and daughter, sisters Maura and Cait, brother Denis, daughters-in-law Mary, Kristi, Margo and Ruth, his adored grandchildren Keelin, Alice, Eoin, Declan, Doireann, Conor, Barry, Kieran, Adam, Laura, Shane and Fergal, his nieces, nephews, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends, especially in Woodbrook Golf Club.

Reposing at his residence from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday evening. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Shankill arriving for Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Johnny Phelan

The death has occurred of Johnny Phelan, London and Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Tipperary



Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday morning, at 11am in Ballyneill Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the McMillan Cancer Centre.