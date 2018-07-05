Breaking: HSE relents and is to provide ambulance back-up in Thurles on Sunday for the big game in Semple Stadium

The call from Deputy Michael Lowry has been answered after pressure was put on the HSE for ambulance cover.

Arising out of intense pressure being placed on the Health Service Executive, ambulance cover is to be provided in Thurles on Sunday next with the Leinster Final replay expected to bring up to 40,000 spectators to the town.

Deputy Michael Lowry has confirmed that the HSE has moved to address the lack of ambulance cover on big match days and for the forthcoming game on Sunday between Kilkenny and Galway a second ambulance and medical crew has been sanctioned.

Pictured above: Deputy Michael Lowry.

Deputy Lowry said he was pleased that the HSE had recognised the potential risk when the only ambulance on duty had left Thurles with a patient. This meant that there was no ambulance for hours should a second emergency arise.

He stated that it was illogical and dangerous particularly for the local population of Thurles to be left in the precarious position of having inadequate ambulance cover on a day in which you have an influx of over 50000 people to the town. The ambulance and its crew will be rostered from 8 am to 8 pm. Deputy Lowry acknowledged the cooperation and response of the HSE on this matter.

Concluding Deputy Lowry said that he is still very concerned about the lack of ambulance cover and resources available from the Thurles ambulance base and there needs to be a complete review and upgrading of the service on a permanent basis