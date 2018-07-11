Tipperary farm leader calls for 'urgent response' to drought conditions

With no rain expected for the next week, pressure on farmers are growing by the day and it now requires a co-ordinated response in the industry to ensure that farmers can get through what is already an extremely difficult and stressful period, said ICMSA president, Pat McCormack.

In particular, Mr. McCormack said that the specific actions could be taken under a variety of headings

The Tipperary farmer said that processors of milk, beef and all other farm products must pay the maximum possible price for the produce and cannot be allowed to take advantage of the current pressures on farmers.

As an example, Mr McCormack said that milk prices paid to farmers demonstrably lagged market returns and needed to move upwards.

“With reports that feed orders are taking over a week for delivery, the driver regulations for delivery of feed should be temporarily amended in line with the regulation for milk collection to ensure that feed can be delivered on time to farmers,” he said.

Mr McCormack said this was a hugely important issue that had been addressed in the spring and should be repeated now.

The availability of water is becoming a critical issue for some farmers and Irish Water will have to make water available to farmers where required, he said.

In addition, other relevant state agencies must facilitate farmers in securing water supplies where required, said Mr McCormack.

The ICMSA president called for the closing date for fertiliser spreading on September 15 to be extended even at this stage.

“While this is a number of months away, the decision should be taken now so that farmers can make fertiliser decisions based on the knowledge that the closing date has been extended,” he said.

Mr McCormack further stated that the GLAS rules needed to be amended, particularly in relation to species-rich grassland and traditional hay meadows to allow farmers spread additional fertiliser to grow grass.

Depending on weather conditions between now and the end of the year, farmers could be facing an unprecedented fodder crisis in winter 2018/19 and Department scheme must not hinder farmers from growing additional fodder in the interest of farmer and animal welfare. In periods like this, certain issues must be prioritised and “ICMSA believes that growing grass must be the priority for the remainder of 2018,” he said.

Mr McCormack called for the Brexit Loan Scheme for farmers to be introduced without any further delay.

“Cashflow pressures are building at farm level and farmers are asking the question why have SME food companies the option of a Brexit loan for months while farmers are still waiting?

“ The loan scheme must be delivered immediately,” he said.

He said that the financial institutions needed to play their part and allow loan restructuring without penalty where required.

He called on the the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine to establish a helpline for farmers affected by drought and point them in the appropriate direction for assistance.

“All farmers must be encouraged to seek help where required and all the relevant agencies must respond in a proactive way,” said Mr McCormack.

“The current period is extremely worrying for farmers and specific actions needed to be taken immediately that would assist both individual farmers and the sector as a whole,” he said.