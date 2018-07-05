Rock of Cashel Goes Pink

From July 10th to 12th the iconic Rock of Cashel will go pink each night in support of Breast Cancer Research. It’s all part of the Co. Tipperary Golf and Country Club’s ‘Play in Pink’ day on Thursday July 12th hosted by Lady Captain Frances Boyle in association with Clann Hospitality at Dundrum House to help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research, a national charity based at the Lambe Institute for Translational Research at NUI Galway.

Supported by the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU), 'Play in Pink' Days across Ireland raised €150,000 for Breast Cancer Research in 2017 and to-date they have raised over €630,000 for the charity. With many club members, family and friends affected by breast cancer Lady Captain Frances Boyle felt this was the perfect way to help raise funds and awareness for research to help create better treatments and care while having a fun day out.

It’s hoped the local Tipperary community will wear a touch of pink on July 12th to show their support for the event. A public coffee morning will be held for non golfers while a Four Ball Better Ball competition for the Lady golfers and not forgetting the gentlemen, they can also play a Singles Competition on the day. A fantastic selection of prizes are up for grabs including; Weekend Breaks, prizes for Mens Teams and Best Dressed Men in Pink. The ladies will also be playing for a place in the ‘Play in Pink’ Final which will be held at Glasson Country House Hotel & Golf Club, Athlone on Sunday 14th October 2018.

Tee times can be booked on BRS or by calling Dundrum House Golf Club directly on 062 71116. The entry fee is €15 per player. To learn more about 'Play in Pink' visit: www.playinpink.com