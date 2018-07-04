Irish Water issues 'National Water Conservation Order' as temperatures hit 30.1°C in Tipperary

Irish Water has tonight issued a National Water Conservation Order, commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban, which will take effect from 8am on Friday 6 July to midnight on Tuesday 31 July as high temperatures look set to continue across the country over the coming days.

The Water Conservation Order applies to all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities e.g. watering gardens attached to a business premises. The scope of this Order is the same as the one applied to the Greater Dublin Area issued on Monday, 2 July. Irish Water may review the scope of both over the coming weeks.

The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

Earlier today Met Eireann issued a fresh Status Yellow high temperature alert for 14 counties including Tipperary.

The alert covered counties in the west, south, midlands and east including Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

According to Met Eireann, Gurteen in county Tipperary recorded a temperature high of 30.1 C earlier today.

Irish Water has thanked the public for their conservation efforts to date and continue to encourage and support the public in their efforts to reduce usage.

"We are grateful for all measures that have been taken in homes and businesses," a spokesperson said.

The Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will be in place until midnight on Tuesday, 31 July for domestic users and for non-commercial use by commercial bodies. Irish Water will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the order is in place.

The prohibited uses are as follows:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of:

- watering a garden

- cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

- cleaning a private leisure boat

- filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

- filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

- filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

- filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

This prohibition will apply from 8am on Friday, 6 July 2018 until midnight 31 July 2018.

The Irish Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) does not apply to private wells or private group water schemes. Working with the National Federation of Group Water Schemes we urge all water users to conserve water during this drought period and over the coming months to protect all water supplies.