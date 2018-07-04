Irish Water’s response in Tipperary appears 'chaotic and disjointed' - Mattie McGrath TD

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on Irish Water to address the serious deficits that have emerged in its response to water outages and damaged pipes in Co. Tipperary.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Irish Water and Tipperary County Council say they are continuing to monitor all water supplies across the county on a daily basis while maintaining night time restrictions in Toomevarra Village.

“While I completely accept that we are in an almost unprecedented situation in terms of the near drought conditions; what I cannot accept is the apparent lack of organisation within Irish Water regarding effective local response times. Just this week, and indeed last week I have been engaging with situations where Irish Water was attempting to address problems that were ongoing for six weeks or that had already been resolved.

“There seems to be no clear work plan in place that either prioritises immediate risk or even registers where work has been carried out. Irish Water are telling us that the work is coordinated daily through three regional teams who have been on the ground managing supplies, trying to control pressures and in critical schemes managing restrictions. Yet at the local level it is absolutely clear that there is a very disjointed and uncoordinated approach being taken. That must be addressed immediately especially in light of the fact that the heat looks set to continue for several more weeks at least,” said Deputy McGrath.