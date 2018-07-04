Tipperary SVP winner: Nenagh's Mary is top volunteer in the Mid West

Mary Deely from St Vincent de Paul's shop in Nenagh, has won the Volunteer of the Year award in the Mid West in this year's SVP national shops awards.

She was presented with her award at a ceremony in Croke Park by Declan Byrne, SVP retail regional manager Mid-West, and Dermot McGilloway, SVP national retail development manager.

There were two Tipperary winners in this year's event, with the charity group's Carrick-on-Suir shop winning the Mid West Window Dressing award.

The award was accepted on behalf of the store by Breda Kirby, shop manager, and Michelle Crave, assistant shop manager.

The charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

The charity shops are managed by a small number of professionals, assisted by a large number of volunteers and by community employment trainees.

The charity runs over 220 shops around the country.