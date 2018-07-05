Tipperary court: drunk man who fell off his bike was cycling because he lost his licence

A man who was drunk fell off his bike and abused those who came to help him, Nenagh Court was told.

Padraic Troy of 25 Cill Padraig, Black Road, Newport, pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Ballynahich, Newport, on June 1, 2018.

The court was told Mr Troy's family went to help him and he refused their assistance.

He was intoxicated and became abusive, the court was told.

Mr Troy eventually calmed down and was taken into an ambulance by his brother but when the ambulance door opened he could be seen waving his hands at his brother and the ambulance crew.

He later apoligised for his actions.

Mr Troy's solicitor, Andrew Darcy, said his client was 22 years old and was on the bike because he had lost his driving licence when he went over the penalty points limit.

Mr Troy had worked in forestry and was finding the inability to get work frustating, said the solicitor.

He explained that Mr Troiy had been blinded by an oncoming car and fell off the bike.

“He was in a distraught state and when his mother did calm him down she called the Gardai,” he said.

MrTroy had been trying to tell people he was badly injured.

“He is very remorseful over a rather silly incident. He was practically the victim but those who came to help suffered,” he said.

Mr Darcy said his client had no income as he did not believe in social welfare and was anxious to get back to work.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Troy €200 for threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour and €100 for being drunk in public.