Tipperary court: Roscrea birthday celebration ends with three before court

Three members of the one family who were out celebrating a 21st birthday ended up in Nenagh Court.

Avis Rukmans, 21, and Victors Rukmans, 50, both of 1 Rosslands, Roscrea, and Modris Rukmans, 27, of Farmview, Bantiss, Cloughjordan, had pleaded at an earlier court to public order charges, criminal damage and assault at the Central Bar, The Square, Roscrea, on July 15 / 16, 2017.

The courtheard that one of the men was barred from the premises and a dispute arose.

They then tried to gain entry via a side door.

Their solicitor, Pat Liston, said that they had been out celebrating a 21st birthday and two of them had been allowed into the bar but the third was refused entry.

Those two came out and there was pushing and shoving. None of the three had been in trouble since.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed the same penalties on all three.

She fined them €150 each for threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, and ordered that they enter a 12-month peace bond on the assault charge in their own bond of €250 each.

She took the charges of being intoxicated in public and criminal damage into consideration.