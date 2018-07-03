Cafe in Borris in Ossory issued with closure order by Food Safety Authority

A cafe/ restaurant in Borris in Ossory was among eight businesses issued with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, Sal’s restaurant/ cafe in Main Street, Borris-in Ossory was served with a closure order under the FSAI Act 1998 by the Health Service Executive on June 22. The order was lifted on June 25. No further details are available on the closure at this time.

Seven other closure orders were also served including:

Sheeran's Public House in Coolrain, Mountrath was issued with a closure order on June 12, 2018 under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010).

Roshan Restaurant & Takeaway, Unit 8, Besser Drive, Clondalkin issued with closure order under FSAI Act 1998. Order issued 22 June and lifted 29 June.

Little Italy, 3 Irish Street, Bunclody, Wexford issued with closure order under FSAI Act 1998. Order issued 11 June and lifted 15 June.

Just Baked (Closed area: The unregistered storeroom adjacent to the bakery), Barcastle Industrial Estate, Springfield Road, Castlebar issued with closure order under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010). Order issued 15 June.

Lyndon's Kitchen Food Business, Main Street, Balla, Mayo issued with closure order under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010). Order issued 13 June.

Andrews Take Away, 2 Main Street, Shankill, County Dublin issued with closure order under EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010). Order issued 5 June and lifted 8 June.

Indias Taste, Bridgewater Hall 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 issued with closure order under FSAI Act 1998. Order issued 19 June and lifted 28 June.

Details of the food businesses served with Orders are available on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie.

FSAI reported that 11 Closure Orders and 1 Prohibition Order were served on food businesses during the month of May for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

Among the premises issued with a Closure Order served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 was Rock Kebab and Pizza (restaurant), 101 Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary.