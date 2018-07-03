Tipperary based chef Dermot Gannon to be chief tutor at School of Food, Kilkenny

Award winning chef Dermot Gannon is behind new cooking course, 'Modern Skills for Modern Chefs' at the School of Food (SOF), Kilkenny. SOF, in the heart of Thomastown offers Professional Chef Training, Community Food Training, Incubation Kitchen Facility, Community Garden where locals can volunteer Horticulture and Garden Training, and Lifestyle Classes. SOF first started in 2015 with a primary vison in the community, food and education of Kilkenny.

A native of Connemara, Dermot now calls Tipperary home, where he is the Owner and Executive Chef of The Old Convent Country House Hideaway. His love of cooking and passion for Irish ingredients has spanned his entire culinary career from the young age of 14 when he started as a kitchen porter in the Renvyle House Hotel, culminating in the opening of The Old Convent in 2006.

Dermot has received numerous awards throughout his career including The Irish Restaurant Association Best Chef in Tipperary, Food & Wine Magazine Best Chef in Munster, Georgina Campbell Guides Hideaway of the Year and a place in the esteemed Bridgestone Guides 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland. Dermot Gannon boasts winning on average four cooking award each year since 2007. He has accumulated 44 awards in total and continues to earn more.

Dermot credits fantastic mentors for encouraging his love of cooking and commitment to Irish food and enjoys sharing his 30+ years’ experience and skills through his restaurant consultancy work and teaching at The School of Food. In his spare time Dermot enjoys testing new recipes on his 2 biggest food critics – his children; 5-year Oliver and 1-year old Juniper!

Industry experts Dermot Gannon, along with Janine Kennedy are course tutors for the new Introductory Commis Chef Programme entitled 'Modern Skills for Modern Chefs' this coming September at the School of Food.

This hands-on,11-week course will take place at the School of Food, Thomastown from Monday to Friday. Students will gain valuable industry experience through their selective work placement program, which will be ongoing throughout the course. This experience will include special dining events, markets and restaurant/food industry externships during the course module.

Unlike other 11-week culinary programs, this unique course incorporates the skills and technique required of the Modern Commis Chef while giving students well-rounded educations in ethnic cuisines, modern technique (including use of professional-grade cooking equipment), introductory cheesemaking and gardening. This course has an added value as it is taught by an award-winning tutor Dermot who is an active professional chef.

Above all, the course is centred on practical, professional culinary arts, includes all essential Health and Safety training and incorporates mindfulness teachings to help new chefs avoid common kitchen burn-out.

Students will learn to cook a variety of modern and traditional dishes frequently found on today’s restaurant menus. From sous vide lamb shoulder to deliciously modern, from-scratch desserts, the chef tutors will give students the tools needed to make it in modern Irish professional kitchens.

Dermot commented,” I’m very excited about being a tutor on the next School of Foods course and passing on some of the knowledge I have gleaned from 30 years as a chef in the restaurant industry in Ireland and abroad. This 11-week intensive cooking and training is an ideal platform for those passionate about great food to make the jump into a food industry that is fast evolving into one of the most dynamic and creative in Europe. My co tutor Janine and I hope to inspire those students to reach their potential and excel”.

This course is for anyone with a passion for food and a desire to work in the industry, start a food business, or simply to be a hero at home! Successful students will be issued a QQI equivalent level 4 certificate.

If you wish to receive further details please contact: info@schooloffood.ie

Inquiries/Applications sent by 10th of July will receive preferential attention. Let’s start your new career path together!