Funding announced for Tipperary Festival of Science – Garret Ahearn

TIPPERARY events will receive funding to improve public understanding of science and technology, Fine Gael candidate Garret Ahearn has said.

More than €470,000 has been invested nationally through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) for organisations to host Science Week festivals or events during Science Week, which takes place from the 11th – 18th November this year.

This includes the following in Tipperary :

Tipperary Festival of Science Mary Immaculate College (Limerick and Thurles) - SFI funding: €35,000 for 2018

Collaboration between MIC, LIT and Tipperary County Library Service. The group’s inaugural festival took place in 2017. Events will be offered to children, teachers, families and the general public on the campuses of the partner organisations, in libraries and in schools.

Mr Ahearn said, “It’s great that Tipperary is receiving funding to promote science

The study of science and technology is vital for driving our economy forward. “The European Commission recently announced that Ireland has moved up three places – to 6th from 9th – in the EU Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) report for 2018 compared to 2017. This reflects improvements in basic and advanced digital skills; online transactions; and Irish people’s use of internet services.

“This funding will further encourage our young people to get involved in science, and I encourage our communities to get involved in what will be the biggest science week yet.

Fine Gael’s action plan for education has committed to holding new summer courses in STEM subjects and industry placements for teachers. We want to deliver 20% increase in take up of students doing STEM for the Leaving Certificate and we are committed to delivering a 40% increase in female participation.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys said: “As the world around us continues to evolve, encouraging more people in Ireland to explore science-related careers is a priority for this Government. “The investment in the Science Week festivals and events will provide an opportunity to reach new audiences in locations right across the country.

“These initiatives will form part of a wider programme of over 1,000 events taking place throughout Ireland during Science Week 2018.

“Through the programme, people will be given a platform to celebrate research in their community, stimulate important conversations about science and participate in interactive experiences.” Science Week 2018 runs from 11th – 18th November nationwide. The full programme will be available in the coming months on www.sfi.ie.