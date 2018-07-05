H&MV Engineering power on for Charity Cycle event in Tipperary this July

H&MV Engineering, regarded as one of the top industry specialists in Europe and beyond for high voltage energy solutions are hosting a charity cycle event on Saturday 28th July. Departing Horse & Jockey at 10.30 am the event has attracted huge interest from competitive and leisure cyclists alike.

All monies raised are going directly to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. H&MV’s Corporate Social Responsibility Policy sees the company focus on providing support to many local community projects, charities and events not alone through its key charity events but through sponsorship annually. In excess of €15,000 has already been raised for the cycle.

There are two cycle route options, a 30km and a 60km route and the event is now open for registration. The routes will take in Cashel, Cahir and New Inn and refreshments will be provided for cyclists along the routes.

H&MV Engineering has offices worldwide and a large number of the company’s workforce have origins and reside in Tipperary, including its CEO, PJ Flanagan, who is a finalist in the 2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

More information can be obtained by phoning H&MV Engineering’s Irish Headquarters on 061 357496 or by emailing charityevents@hmveng.ie .

H&MV Engineering look forward to seeing you on the day!