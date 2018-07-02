Tipperary courts: man told Garda he hoped he would 'die roaring from cancer'

A Nenagh man who was caught smoking cannabis on the street told a Garda that he hoped he would “die roaring from cancer”.

Julian O'Meara, of 52 William Street, Nenagh, pleaded to possession of cannabis and threatening, abusive and insulting bahaviour at William Street on December 26, ,2017.

The court heard that Mr O'Meara, 53, was observed by Gardai smoking a cannabis joint on the street and was detained.

After caution, he told the Garda: “I hope you die roaring from cancer,” the court heard.

Mr O'Meara also told the Garda: “I would love to catch you the other side of the badge, f***er.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that the comments were made in public and heard by two passerby.

Mr O'Meara's solicitor, Maria Flanagan, said her client had become involved with drugs at an early age and at one point had been a heroin addict.

“I have concerns over his comments,” said the judge.

Ms Flanagan replied that Mr O'Meara had written a letter of apology to the Garda.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr O'Meara €80 for possession of drugs and €100 for threatening, abusive and insulting behavior.