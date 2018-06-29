Pedestrian Crossing needed in Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary - Fitzgerald

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald requested that a Pedestrian Crossing be provided in Kilfeacle, at this month's meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.

“Traffic is moving extremely fast there,” said Cllr Fitzgerald, and the Crossing is necessary “especially on Funeral days” and for the local Tennis and Rugby clubs. Management responded that a pedestrian crossing will be considered for inclusion in next year’s Municipal District Schedule of Works.

Emly road repairs

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald requested that urgent repairs be carried out to the road at Lisobyhane, Emly, serving Pat Casey and Mark Nelson “as it is in a very poor state of repair.” Management responded: “This road was inspected recently by Municipal District staff and found to be in a reasonable repair. We are aware, however, that Forestry Contractors will be drawing timber from this road, so we will continue to monitor its condition and carry our repairs as necessary.”