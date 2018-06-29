New Cashel Fire Station planned for Waller's Lot

Councillor Tom Wood has requested that management provide an update on progress towards the relocation of the Cashel Fire Station from its present location on Ladyswell Street to a new site at Waller’s Lot.

“Concern is mounting” in relation to a lease that was granted for a telecoms structure at the Ladyswell site, and a time frame of 20 years was mentioned in the application, said Cllr Wood. “But I am happy with the response.”

Management responded: “Approval was given by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government to construct a new Fire Station in Cashel in 2016. A site for this Station was secured in Waller’s Lot, Cashel, in May 2017.

“An invitation to Tender for the provision of Consultancy Services for this new Fire Station was published in August 2017 and tenders were received in October 2017. Following evaluation of the tenders, a recommendation to proceed to appoint a Design Team was submitted to the Department (of Housing) in February 2018.

“We have been in contact with the Department and are confident that we will soon receive approval to appoint a Design Team. Pending receipt of this approval, the Design Team will be appointed and a detailed design of the new Fire Station will be undertaken. The project will then proceed to the Part VIII and Public Consultation Stage.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Tom Wood requested that “this Municipal District would encourage the present owners of the Rock Field and the OPW to engage in discussions towards re-instating it as an integral part of the National Monument of the Rock of Cashel. Management responded: “Subject to the Agreement of the members, the Council shall write to the OPW and the owners of the ‘Rock Field’ Cashel regarding this matter.”