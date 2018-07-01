Tipperary's Taste of Lough Derg offers fun, food and relaxing yoga by the lake

With the opening of the series in June, the four-month long A Taste of Lough Derg is now in full swing.

Coordinated by the Lough Derg Marketing Group, the food series continues into July and is set to be full of varied and interesting food-related events around Lough Derg in Clare, Tipperary and Galway.

Over the course of the month, there are a large number of scheduled events that will satisfy just about every interest.

For those who like activities in nature, Lough Derg Water Sports guides visitors to paddle on the lake from Kilgarvan Quay in Tipperary and then enjoy a scrumptious picnic.

For a gentler communing with nature, Brookfield Farm near Terryglass provides a yoga class on the shores of the Lough Derg.

For visitors thirsting for knowledge, Nuala’s in Tuamgraney in County Clare has organised a "walk in the steps of Brian Boru" with a talk about this historic town; the Wine Buff in Nenagh will demystify wines in a fun and informative tasting evening; The Peppermill in Nenagh will teach the fine art of cocktail making, and Portumna Castle in County Galway will treat us to a tour of their kitchen gardens sharing their gardening knowledge along the way; cheese and wine tasting takes place at Annacarriga in Co. Clare; and Cais na Tíre open their farm in Terryglass to welcome visitors to meet their ewes and learn about their cheese making business.

Visitors are encouraged to try all of the activities which are offered throughout the month on both weekends and weekdays.

Children are not forgotten and will have opportunities to be on the lake, enjoy ‘taste and make sessions’ at Wilde Irish chocolates in Tuamgraney, and see pasta and pizza-making demonstrations at the Beehive in Portumna.

All events will highlight excellent local businesses that are hosting visitors and locals alike to Lough Derg over the summer months.

Overall, July is set to entice the tastebuds with wine tastings, tapas, pizzas and cheeses, with the body relaxing to Yoga and gentle walks through beautiful castle grounds in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

The full programme of events are listed on www.atasteofloughderg.ie and most need to be booked in advance. There is also a dedicated Facebook page and events will be listed there also.