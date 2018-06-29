Thanksgiving Mass for Mullinahone teacher

Mass on Saturday night last in St. Michaels Church was a Special Thanksgiving Mass celebrating the 35 years of wonderful service given by Mary Meagher in the primary schools of Mullinahone. Mary Fitzgerald, as she was formerly, came to Mullinahone NS in 1983. She was a native of Callan but some of her ancestors came from Ballyduggan and nearby Grangemockler. Among them was the famous Cardinal Michael Browne and the Grangemockler teacher Maurice Browne. You can read about them in “The Big Sycamore”. Mary soon moved to Poulacapple NS where she teamed up with Nora Larkin and when Nora retired Mary succeeded her as Principal. By now she was Mary Meagher having married Henry Meagher and moved to Cloneen. The esteem in which Mary was held was very obvious in the huge crowd of well wishers who turned out at Mary’s Thanksgiving Mass on Saturday night and at a later gathering in the C.J.Kickhams GAA Centre. The centre never looked as well and was well able to cater for the large numbers who turned up. There were many words of appreciation spoken during the night, but perhaps Mary’s career and the profession of primary teacher was best summed up by Fr. McGrath PP. who was the chairman of Mary’s Board of Management for many years. Among those who attended the celebration were Mary’s family and extended family, parents and grandparents of her pupils and former pupils as well as teaching colleagues and former colleagues and friends in the profession. The huge numbers and the warmth of the celebrations spoke volumes for the respect in which Mary Meagher is held. All we can say is “Go raibh maith agat a Mháire” and may you enjoy many years of retirement like your predecessor in Poulacapple, Nora Larkin, who is still with us and fondly remembered. Congratulations to the people of the Poulacapple area who organised such a wonderful celebration.