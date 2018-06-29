Thurles Sportsfest kicks off in style

Thurles Sportsfest is all set to kick off this Thursday and will run until Saturday July 14th, confirming Thurles' status once more as a European Town of Sport.

The annual Sportsfest has been one of the most successful events staged in Thurles in many years with a whole series of sporting events organised by the many clubs throughout the town.

Not only does the fortnight long series of events give a platform to those sporting clubs to demonstrate what it is that they do, it also helps to bring people into the town to participate and enjoy sporting activities.

Included among the list of events this year are the prestigious Semple Cup hurling tournament sponsored by Clancy Construction, as well as street leagues, camogie tournament, treasure trail, open singles at Thurles Golf Club, road bowling, ladies football, and scor bowls for people with special needs.

There is also a Sports Talk organised for the birthplace of the GAA - Hayes Hotel - on Wednesday July 11th with former Managers of the Tipperary hurling teams set to participate.

One of the highlights of this years event will be the re-enactment of the 1918 All-Ireland hurling and football finals and this will be preceded by a parade of the participants from St Patrick's College in Thurles to the Thurles Sarsfields Outside Field on Saturday next June 30th. The parade gets underway at 10am and everybody is invitied to participate.

Newcastlewest and Wexford (Shelmaliers) will contest the hurling final as they did a century ago, while Fethard and Wexford (Blues and Whites) will contest the football commemoration game with the whole commemoration being sponsored by AIB.

The people of Thurles and the surrounding areas have been very supportive of the Sportsfest events and once again the call is out to come along and cheer on the participants. Also, anybody who is in a position to help out in any way would be more than welcome. With such a huge amount of events taking place, every available bit of help is required.

Contact committee members if you can be of assistance.

List of Events

Thursay June 28th: Golf - Thurles Golf Club open singles sponsored by Thurles Sportsfest.

Friday June 29th: Scor Bowls for the Olden Cup for people with special needs at Sarsfields Centre from 11am - 1pm.

Thurles Badminton Club Open competition Ursuline Hall 7pm - 10pm.

Saturday June 30th: Re-enactment parade from St Patrick's College to Sarsfields Outside Field from 10am. Newcastle west and Wexford will play the hurling tournament game; and Fethard and Wexford will play the football from 11:15am - 12:30.

Semple Cup senior hurling eight team tournament from 10am - 3pm in Dr Morris Park and Sarsfields Outside Field.

Durlas Og u-12 competition with three teams in the Durlas Grounds from 10am - 12:00.

Road Bowling at Cormackstown Road from 12pm - 4pm.

Sunday July 1: Family Fun Run. Thurles Crokes 11am - 2pm.

Monday July 2nd Wednesday July 4th: Thurles Street League competition in Dr Morris Park at 7pm. The final will be played on Wednesday in Morris Park or Sarsfields Outside Field.



June 28th - July 1st: Wall's Graffiti Art Project ( age 12-17 years) at The Source from 4pm.

Monday 2nd - Sat July 7th: Source Summer Youth Project (13-17 years) 10am - 5pm.

Friday July 5th: Sports Fun Day (Sarsfeidls Centre) 12:00 - 4pm.

Swimming Fun Gala - Thurles Leisure Centre and Kingfisher Club 8:30- 12 nnon at Thurles Leisure Centre.

Art and Craft Workshop (5010 years) at Bookwork 10:30- 11:30am (book at 085 1480880)

Saturday July 7th: Final of junior hurling tournament in Morris Park and Sarsfields Outside Field from 11:00am - 6:00pm.

Camogie Final (Helen O'Mara Cup) in Dr Morris Park or Sarsfields Outside Field from 11:00am - 12:30.

Wednesday July 11th: Sports Talk with Tipp Managers in Hayes Hotel from 7:30pm. All welcome.

Saturday July 14th: U-16 Ladies football seven a side blitz from 10am - 3pm.

Also included in the line-up is Ryan's International Horse Show at the Mill Road Equestrian Centre, and a Family Fun Run organised by Thurles Crokes. However, the dates for these events have yet to be confirmed. More information on these later.

The hard working committee tasked with organising the Thurles Sportsfest spectacular includes Cllr Jim Ryan, Ciaran Lynch, Tommy Barrett, John Lanigan, John Enright, Louise O'Connell, Danielle Martin and John Butler.

For more information check out Thurles Sportsfest on Facebook.