Fundraiser for Tipperary student nurses trip to Uganda

Last summer I travelled to Kampala, Uganda where I volunteered with Nurture Africa as a student nurse.

Nurture Africa is an Irish founded non governmental organisation which operates in Uganda focusing upon Healthcare, Education, Child protection, gender equality and economic empowerment . Nurture Africa also provides access to life saving anti-retroviral medication which stops the HIV virus from spreading.

While in Uganda I worked alongside other healthcare professionals to help test and treat vunerable families, young children and orphans for the HIV virus. We went out into the community to visit families living with HIV in their own homes where we got to witness first hand the effects of the virus. I also visited local primary schools and secondary schools where we provided library sessions and work shops on sex education and first aid. We provided workshops to young girls teaching them how to make reusable santry pads to help keep them In education. We also visited and supported local business receiving financial aid from Nurture Africa.

This summer Averyl Fryday (Golden) and Katie Farrell (Donaskeagh) will be traveling with Nurture Africa to help make a difference to some of the most vunerable people in Uganda. As part of their fundraising they will be holding a Golf Classic this Sunday 6th May in Dundrum House Hotel with music in the venue that night with Phelim and Killian. Your support and genoristy would be greatly appreciated for such a great cause.

For more details ring Caroline on 0872131189.

On a final note I would like to say a word of thanks to everyone that made this trip possible through there sponsorship, donations and generosity which helped to change and improve lives of so many Ugandan citizens