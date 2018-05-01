Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré celebrate 'Woman Day 2018'

On the 13th of March the transition year girls from Colaiste Phobal Ros Cré went to Roscrea 2000 where we had our first of our two ‘Woman Days’.

When we arrived in the N.T.L.P. we were welcomed by Deirdre Cahir. We went inside and we met our Chaplin Father Lorcan, Fiona, Valerie and Linda. We all sat around in a circle and the talking began.

We discussed what it is like to be a woman, what is expected of women and what constitutes ‘an attractive woman’. At 11 o clock we were treated to a bun and at 1 o clock we had our lunch. The atmosphere was very relaxed and friendly. Everyone was laughing and talking freely throughout the day.

We were all looking forward to our second ‘Woman Day’ which took place on the 10th of April. During the day we spoke about relationships, inspirational women and what advice we would give to first year students.

We played a game where each girl took turns to sit in the middle of the room blindfolded and the other girls around her gave her compliments. Everyone realised new positive things about themselves.

Over the two days we believe that every girl took at least one positive thought from the room.

The two days were filled with positivity and happiness. Everyone was comfortable in the environment and everyone spoke freely. We think that all women and men should experience a day or days like this as we ourselves took many valuable memories and advice from it. On behalf of all the transition year girls we would like to thank all the staff in the N.T.L.P., Linda, Fiona and for making the day extra special and of course to Fr. Lorcan for organising the day.