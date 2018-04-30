Tipperary business leader: Nenagh company Echo IT receives an award for work on rural broadband

Nenagh businessman Donal Bray has been honoured by his peers for the work his company is doing on rural broadband.

Echo IT was accredited with the All-Star Leaders in Rural Broadband and Business Communications award at the the Fourth Annual All-Ireland Business Summit in Croke Park.

The decision to accredit Echo IT was based on its score achieved in four rounds of intense competition.

“The application, supported by references, interviews and independent ratings from the mystery shopper process left the adjudication panel in no doubt that Echo IT is richly deserving of this accreditation. We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all concerned and we wish you every success for the future, said Kieran F Ring, CEO, Global Institute of Logistics, and deputy chairperson the adjudication panel.

Mr Bray said that achieving All-Stars accreditation was a great source of pride to them and they looked forward to continuing to meet standards set by the All-Star programme.

“The structure of the competition required us to put our brand story on paper and gave us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, our growth strategy and above all the value we create for our target audience,” he said

Echo IT managing director Mr Bray thanked all at the competition for making the effort to listen to their story, and understand and award their business, and, above all, help them to promote it.