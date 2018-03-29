Tipperary Apple Farm to appear on next week's episode of RTÉ series ‘GROW COOK EAT’

The new TV series ‘GROW COOK EAT’ presented by founder of GIY Michael Kelly and the GIY Head of Community Development Karen O’Donohoe is heading towards its’ fourth episode airing next Wednesday evening, April 3rd, when the team will focus on beetroot growing skills plus a visit to Tipperary is set to feature where viewers will learn of orchard development skills.

During the programme which will air on RTE 1 on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7.30pm, Michael Kelly details the insights to growing beetroot in your garden successfully plus the delicious vegetable will be used by Chef Jack Kirwan of Sprout and Co. food chain to make a delicious dish of Crispy Fried Mackerel: with trio of Beetroot and Tzatziki pickled beet cubes, with sauté mini beets.

During the show, Michael Kelly makes a trip to Tipperary and is shown around the Apple Farm by Con Traas, where since 1968 apples have been grown for juices, lemonades, sparkling juices, jams and cider vinegar.

Following the apple farm visit, Karen and head grower at GIY Richard Mee show everyone how to plant an ‘orchard in an hour’in your own garden.

‘GROW COOK EAT’ is a very practical series, aimed at helping people with little or no knowledge of growing their own food. As well as the step-by-step guides to growing vegetables, the series showcases features on building raised beds and improving soil fertility.

The show is anchored at the home of GIY, at Grow HQ in Waterford City and each week the TV show also sees presenters Michael Kelly and Karen O’Donohoe travel to meet and visit expert food producers, chefs, and community food growing projects all across the country, plus delicious menu ideas will be shared weekly by Jessica Murphy of Kai Restaurant in Galway and Jack Kirwan owner of the Sprout and Co. food chain in Dublin.

GROW COOK EAT airs each Wednesday evening at 7.30pm on RTE until April 25th; the show is sponsored by Bord Bia and StopFoodWaste.ie. For further details, the veg growing guides, lots of extra recipes and more info on each episode visit http://growcookeat.ie/

#GrowCookEat

@giyireland