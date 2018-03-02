Lidl will make a decision on reopening this afternoon

Lidl has stated that, in areas where ice and snowfall is less severe, it will make a decision on reopening this afternoon, if it is safe to do so.

At present (Friday 2nd March, 11am) all their stores across the Republic of Ireland are closed due to the adverse weather conditions. "In areas where ice and snowfall is less severe, regional management and our store teams will make the decision on reopening this afternoon if it is safe to do so.

"As the weather situation is ever changing, we advise our customers to consult our official Facebook page for updates on stores that will open later today.

"Again, we would like to thank each and every one of our team for the extreme hard work they have put in over the past few days, shipping products from our warehouses and serving thousands of extra customers across the country. As always we will continue to actively monitor the situation as it evolves with colleague and customer safety always in mind".