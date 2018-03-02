Tipperary Fine Gael Convention is re-scheduled

Due to the weather Fine Gael has announced in the past few minutes that it is rescheduling the selection Convention that was supposed to take place this Sunday to Saturday the 10th of March - still in the Premier Hall in Thurles and to start at 7.30pm.

Seven candidates are vying to be selected as the Fine Gael candidate in the next General Election.

They will not now know their fate for another week as the 'beast from the east' and Storm Emma put paid to any hope of staging the Convention this weekend.