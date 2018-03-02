Tipperary one of the worst affected counties of the blizzard like conditions overnight

A Red Weather Alert snow and ice warning remains in place in County Tipperary this morning but people are no longer being advised to stay inside.

The County was one of the worst affected overnight and snow continues to fall in many areas. Other counties to bear the brunt were Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Kildare, Dublin, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Galway.

However, the blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn, according to the National Emergency Coordination Group.

The AA say this morning that road conditions are poor across Tipperary due to heavy snow, including on some main roads around Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel and Cahir, where it was blizzard-like. Secondary routes are especially dangerous.



A Status Red Snow-Ice Warning is currently in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway.

The advice during a red weather warning is not to travel. Do not take to the roads.

The alert will remain in place until 6pm today (Friday).

