Storm Emma/Beast from the East Update: Gardai issue warning

Gardai have issued a press release within the past few minutes stating that a Status Red Warning is in place and everyone is advised to stay indoors from 4 p.m.



Gardai state that forecasters predict the nation is to be hit with blizzard like conditions with zero visability later tonight which will extend countrywide. Heavier snow is expected in from the south east with thunderstorms/hail over Munster and south Leinster. Gale force with risk of coastal flooding is expected.



"Everyone across the country has been advised to stay indoors from 4pm today due to Storm Emma/Beast from the East. Remember to check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours."



