Renewed calls for Tipperary town bypass

Renewed calls were made to lobby for a bypass for Tipperary town at this month's Tipperary Cashel Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Roger Kennedy called on the Municipal District to lobby Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funding to complete a bypass for Tipp town along the proposed M24 as a priority for Tipperary town.



Cllr Kennedy said it was his understanding that much preparatory work has already been done. “It would solve a lot of traffic around town. The work is done, the route has been identified,” he said.



Cllr Denis Leahy said he had shown broadcaster Richard Chambers and the Pat Kenny Show the dire state of trucks passing through the town, and Mr Chambers “could not believe the amount of heavy goods vehicles going through town.” Not just Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) but trailers also, going down the Bansha Road, and “invariably ending up on the footpath.” The “noise, the pollution levels” were some of the worst Mr Chambers has ever encountered, said Cllr Leahy. The traffic has made it harder to do business, and “anything that can bring relief to Tipp town” must be welcomed. However, it can’t just be tinkered with, and Tipp town’s needs must be addressed as much as any other town in the country, stressed Cllr Leahy.

Cllr Tom Wood said a lot could be learned from the experience of Cashel. There was a lot of opposition to a bypass, with warnings that there would be “grass growing on the Main Street.” But Cashel embraced the bypass as an interim measure, long before the motorway was built, and it has proven successful.

Cllr John Crosse said “something needs to be done sooner rather than later.” They had spend “long enough talking about bypasses and relief roads” and it would be very welcome.



Management responded: “The Executive agrees with the Motion and continues to keep the N24 Upgrade including Bypass of Tipperary town as the top priority for Tipperary with the TII.

“Recently there has been some good news - in January, two schemes have been notified to TII by the Department: N24 Waterford to Cahir, allocation of €25,000 given to Kilkenny Co. Council/ N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction allocation of €25,000. The allocations are to employ consultants do do an appraisal report. The TII has indicated that it intends to submit these reports.. (for strategic planning).

“As one of the main stakeholders, Tipperary Co. Council will do all in its power to ensure that the outcome of the assessment will mean that the Project becomes a live Road Scheme again.”