Tipperary weather alert: major roads passable but some minor ones described as 'brutal'

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution around North Tipperary as the Premier County prepares to hunker down for Storm Emma later this afternoon, which is expected to bring snow and winds of over 100km/h.

High winds and driving blizzards will bring the county to a complete standstill, save for emergency services from around lunchtime this Thursday until sometime tomorrow afternoon.

The Gardai in Nenagh said that all major roads are passable with care but minor routes may have compacted snow and ice.

In Roscrea, where there are snow flurries, earlier snow has turned to slush on main routes, and they are passable. There are no reported traffic incidents.

However, the Roscrea to Templemore road was described as being "brutal" this morning, with side roads "not great".

The Roscrea to Birr road is passable but motorists are being warned of icy patches as temperatures are at minus 3 and are unlikely to improve as the day goes on.

The Garda advice around the county echoed that of Puckane native and chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Sean Hogan, and that is for people to stay at home, unless it is an absolute emergency.

In Ballina / Killaloe, the road from Birdhill to Ballina is passable at the moment, but Killaloe Gardai are advising people to stay indoors from this afternoon.

However, some roads were "bad," especially the Killaloe to Scarriff road.

They have closed the Main Street in Killalloe to traffic, but the Shannon crossing between Ballina and Killaloe will remain open.