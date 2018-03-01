Tipperary to be hit with up to 40cm of snow as Met Eireann warn public to stay indoors

Met Eireann are predicting that up to 40cm of snow will fall by Friday lunchtime as the country braces itself for one of the worst snowstorms in 36 years.

Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the morning while blizzard-like conditions with heavier snow will develop in the south with strong easterly winds with gale gusts later today.

Widespread snow showers moving east to west this morning.

Current temps around the country ranging -3 to -6°C.

Snow showers continuing this morning & afternoon with more persistent snow pushing up from the south east later this afternoon & evening in strengthening easterly winds. pic.twitter.com/ey62jx7Itk March 1, 2018

Met Eireann are also warning that severe thunderstorms could affect large areas of Munster and coastal areas of Leinster with temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees.

Blizzards will extend countrywide tonight with heavy snow accumulating widely. Snow will continue to fall on Friday with strong northeast to north winds continuing throughout the day.

With a status red snow and ice warning in place nationwide, the public are being warned to stay indoors from 4 pm today. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the weather front approaching Ireland as 'life threatening' and people have been advised to avoid travelling and to remain indoors until the hazardous conditions have passed.